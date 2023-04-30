RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several central North Carolina counties Sunday.

The NWS issued the first warning at 1:17 p.m. for Cumberland County and southern Hoke County, including Fayetteville, Raeford, Fort Bragg, Antioch, Pope AFB, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Eastover, Stedman and Wade.

It lasted until 2 p.m.

Weather officials said they issued the warning after severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Raeford to Buie to near Purvis, moving northeast at 35 mph.

They said the storm has a history of producing strong wind gusts over Laurinburg with a measured gust of 52 mph.

The second warning was issued at 1:52 p.m. for Sampson County, southeastern Harnett County, central Cumberland County and southwestern Johnston County.

This warning was set to last until 2:30 p.m.

Weather officials said they issued the warning after severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Godwin to 9 miles north of Jerome to near White Oak, moving northeast at 50 mph. They said the storm has a history of producing 51 mph winds at Fayetteville Regional Airport.

In both warnings, the NWS warned of 60 mph wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and possible damage to roofs, siding and trees.

At 2:12 p.m., the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Johnston County including Smithfield, Benson, Micro, Selma, Four Oaks, Pine Level and Princeton.

They said it would last until 3 p.m.

Weather officials said they issued the warning after a severe thunderstorm was located near Benson, or 8 miles southwest of Smithfield, moving northeast at 35 mph.

At 2:22 p.m., the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wayne County, central Sampson County and southeastern Johnston County.

It included Goldsboro, Clinton, Mount Olive, Fremont, Walnut Creek, Princeton, Pikeville, Newton Grove, Turkey and Seven Springs.

They said it would last until 3:15 p.m.

Weather officials said they issued the warning after severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Benson to 8 miles north of Clinton to 6 miles east of Ammon, moving northeast at 45 mph.

At 2:35 p.m., the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southwestern Granville County, northeastern Wake County, southeastern Durham County and southwestern Franklin County.

It included Raleigh, Wake Forest, Butner, Zebulon, Rolesville, Youngsville, Falls Lake, Falls Lake State Rec Area, Falls Lake Boat Ramp and Purnell.

They said it would last until about 3:15 p.m.

In the warning, the NWS warned of 60 mph wind gusts and possible damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Anyone concerned about their safety should move to an interior room on the lowest flood of a building, according to the warning.