Fayetteville police at the scene of the officer-involved shooting Friday night. Photo from Ray Duffy/CBS 17

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said officers were involved in a deadly shooting Friday night with a “suicidal” person who had two knives.

The incident was reported along Hickory View Court, which is just off Pritchett Road south of Cliffdale Road, according to a Fayetteville police officer.

The incident happened just before 7:40 pm, when officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Hickory View Court in reference to an armed suicidal subject, a Fayetteville police news release said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man behind a mobile home armed with two knives, the news release said.

“Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department discharged their weapon, fatally striking the subject based on the threat encountered,” police said in the news release.

Police — a sergeant and four officers — tried to convince the armed person to put down the knives, but he did not, police said in the news conference.

A taser was used on the suspect, but he “fought through” the effects of the taser and “got back on his feet,” the Fayetteville assistant police chief Kem Braden said.

The officers then opened fire on the suspect, officials said. It’s not known how many officers fired at the suspect, according to police.

The location appears to be in a mobile home development called Cross Creek Pond.