FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they are working to find the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning.

At about 12:51 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Rowman St. in reference to a crash.

When they arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had hit a power pole and power lines were blocking the roadway.

Scene of the crash (Fayetteville Police Department)

The driver of the vehicle was not at the scene when officers arrived, according to the police department.

Officers said all lanes of travel were closed from Rowan Street to Grove Street and it was unknown when the road would reopen.

They asked drivers to use an alternate route.

Police said PWC has been notified.

As of 6:30 a.m., PWC isn’t reporting any power outages in the area.

At 7:21 a.m., police said the road had been reopened.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.