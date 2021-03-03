Officials: 7 displaced, 4 units destroyed after car slams into Fayetteville apartment building

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven people were displaced and four units have been condemned after a car ran off the road and crashed into an apartment building in Fayetteville on Wednesday, fire officials said.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, crews responded to the 5400-block of Wichita Drive in the Ponderosa subdivision for a vehicle vs. building call just after 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a Nissan sedan stopped halfway into a ground floor unit.

(Photo courtesy of Fayetteville Fire Department)

(Photo: CBS 17)

Officials said the vehicle ran off the road, crashed through a metal fence and then came to a stop after smashing into the building.

The incident commander on scene had everyone inside the building leave “until an evaluation of the structural integrity of the building can take place,” officials said.

The fire department said one person was injured but did not say if it was the driver or someone inside one of the apartments.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

It’s not known at this time if any charges will be filed in the crash.