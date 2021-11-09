Officials seek public input for the future of Fayetteville Area System of Transit in virtual meeting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) leaders will discuss the future direction of FAST during a virtual community meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting takes place online from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and registration is required.

Cumberland County residents, businesses and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend and provide feedback.

A second Virtual Community meeting will take place in Spring 2022 where officials will propose updates to the 10-year Transit Development Plan using feedback from Tuesday’s meeting.

The last TDP was produced in 2014.

“While FAST remains focused on returning transit service to its pre-COVID operating hours, we must continue to plan for the long-term future,” FAST Assistant Transit Director Tyffany Neal said. “The Transit Development Plan is our roadmap to improve the system, and we need the public’s help to prioritize how we grow.”

The Fayetteville City Council will vote on the proposed changes at a later date.

In addition to attending and providing input at the Community Meetings, residents can complete the 2021 Rider Survey.