Officials to require face masks at outdoor New Year’s Eve event in downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville city officials said Thursday they will require masks at an outdoor event planned for New Year’s Eve that includes Rob Base and Coolio.

Officials said that masks will be required “upon entry to the event” and that 22,000 masks had been donated.

The free event is planned for Festival Park and is called “Night Circus: A District New Year’s Eve Spectacular.”

In addition to the various musical acts, which also include C+C Music Factory, there is a circus element with a Ferris wheel, carnival performers and a carousel.

Although not required, city officials are “encouraging non-vaccinated attendees to take a COVID test within 24 hours of the event start time,” the event’s website said.

It’s not clear what would happen if people refuse to wear masks once inside the event.

Festival Park is located in downtown Fayetteville at 335 Ray Ave. The event is scheduled to open to the public at 7:30 p.m.

An early New Year countdown for children is set for 9 p.m. Fireworks are planned at midnight.