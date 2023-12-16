FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On the anniversary of a deputy’s death in a DWI crash, Cumberland County officials are reminding motorists not to drink and drive as Christmas and New Year’s Eve approach.

Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed by an impaired driver on Dec. 16, 2022, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday news release.

Bolanos-Anavisca, 23, had been a deputy for just over two years “when his life was stolen from us,” deputies said.

When he was hit, Bolanos-Anavisca was at a robbery call at a Circle K near Fayetteville. He recently became engaged to a young woman who he had dated for about seven years, family friends said.

CBS 17 photo of Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. at a memorial that was set up for him.

Bolanos-Anavisca was a South View High School football and soccer player before graduating and attending the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“Honoring every life lost to impaired driving is a crucial step toward creating a safer and more responsible community,” officials said in the release.

Deputies said that as of Friday, at least 192 lives were lost so far this year in Cumberland County due to impaired driving.

“Remember, driving under the influence not only puts your own life at risk but also endangers the lives of innocent people around you,” the news release said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to sign a pledge not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

“Too many people are spending the holiday season missing a loved one whose life was ended by an impaired driver. Impaired driving puts everyone at risk,” Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis W. Wright said in the release.

Click here to sign the pledge on the sheriff’s office website.