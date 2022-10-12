Robbery suspects were seen on camera at Parker Pawn on Friday, Oct. 7 (Courtesy Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are searching for two male suspects who were seen on camera breaking a display case and stealing a “significant amount of jewelry.”

Police said the robbery took place while employees were inside Parker Pawn on Yadkin Road on Friday during business hours.

Three photos were released by police in hopes the community can aid detectives in identifying the individuals responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Detective Glass at (910) 605-1957 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).