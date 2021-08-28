One dead after moped strikes telephone pole in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead after their moped collided with a telephone pole in Fayetteville early Saturday morning.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released to the public, was travelling on Fort Bragg Road near Churchill Drive when their moped left the roadway and hit the pole, police said. The driver died at the scene.

Fort Bragg Road is currently closed between Wendover Drive and Churchill Drive with traffic being rerouted down Churchill Drive while police investigate.

