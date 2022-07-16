FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they’re investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning.

At about 1:11 a.m., officers say they were called to the intersection of Raeford Road and Hoke Loop Road.

One driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to reports.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Police closed all lanes of Raeford Road at Hoke Loop Road while they investigated the crash.

They said the roadway was expected to open again by 5 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer C. Lewis at 910-818-1872 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit information to Crime Stoppers online by clicking here to complete the anonymous online tip sheet, or download the free “P3 Tips’ app. It’s available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.