EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A child has died and three others were hurt in house fire in Cumberland County, according to the Eastover Fire Department.

Wednesday morning, crews said they were called to the 4800 block of Murphy Road near Eastover in reference to a structure fire.

When they arrived, they said the house was under heavy fire conditions and three people were inside.

At one point, officials said a grandmother carried an infant out of the house.

They were both taken to the hospital where their injuries and status are currently unknown, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said the other person in the home, who was a child, died in the fire. CBS 17 is working to learn their age and gender.

“It took a while to find the victim,” fire officials told CBS 17.

Scene of house fire on Murphy Road in Cumberland County (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

The fire department said one of their firefighters was also hurt during the fire with minor two-degree burns to the face area. They were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

According to investigators, the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen, which is in the center of the three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Murphy Road will be closed between Baywood Drive and Draughon Road until about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.