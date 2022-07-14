FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — This summer, Fayetteville Regional Airport will be hosting its first-ever camp for students using a $3,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The camp, called the youth Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy, will be geared toward middle and high school students who want to explore the career possibilities in aviation-related fields.

A minimum of 30 students will be selected from Westover High School, Douglas Byrd/Ireland Drive Middle School and Luther Nick Jeralds Middle School to “ensure access and opportunity to students of all backgrounds,” the airport said in a press release.

The airport anticipates enrolling up to another 50 students from other middle and high schools in the area for a total of about 80 campers.

The week long camp will be hosted from August 1-5 and is provided to the students for free, with free meals thanks to the contributions from community sponsors.

In addition to providing kids with a fun and unforgettable week, the camp also aims to create one solution to the shortage of airline workers.

“In recent years, airline and airport managers have sought to address the effects of fewer airline pilots despite a growing demand for air travel,” FAY Airport Director Dr. Toney Coleman said. “The greatest impact has been on air carrier service to regional airports like Fayetteville. FAY is pleased to collaborate with NCDOT in this effort by introducing students from lower-socio-economic areas and others to the aerospace talent pipeline. Maintenance of the regional pilot pipeline and the existence of FAY are intertwined.”

For any students in Fayetteville who are interested in applying for a spot in the summer camp, the application window closes on July 15 at 5 p.m. Applications and more information is available on the Fayetteville Regional Airport website.

ACE Academy sponsors include: All American Aviation Services, LLC, Sierra Nevada Corporation | SNC, Signature Flight Support, Civil Air Patrol, Federal Aviation Administration, RS&H, Delta Air Lines, Transportation Security Administration, NCDOT Division of Aviation and the City of Fayetteville, North Carolina Government.