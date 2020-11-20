One killed in Fayetteville traffic collision on Country Club Drive

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead following a traffic collision Friday morning on Country Club Drive in Fayetteville, police said.
Police said the collision involved two vehicles just after 7:45 a.m. on Country Club Drive at Clearwater Drive, just east of Country Club Drive’s intersection with Rosehill Road.
Fayetteville police said Country Club Drive is shut down up to Rosehill Road.
The identities of those involved will be released at a later time, police said.
