One killed in Fayetteville traffic collision on Country Club Drive

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo courtesy of Fayetteville police via Twitter

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead following a traffic collision Friday morning on Country Club Drive in Fayetteville, police said.

Police said the collision involved two vehicles just after 7:45 a.m. on Country Club Drive at Clearwater Drive, just east of Country Club Drive’s intersection with Rosehill Road.

Fayetteville police said Country Club Drive is shut down up to Rosehill Road.

The identities of those involved will be released at a later time, police said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar