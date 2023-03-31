FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One of Fayetteville’s 10 “Most Wanted” has been arrested.
Reginald Raye Townsend Jr., 29, was wanted on charges of:
- robbery with a dangerous weapon,
- felony conspiracy,
- second-degree kidnapping, and
- possession of stolen goods.
Townsend is being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.
Another member of the most updated list, 22-year-old Kairon Whittington, was arrested Feb. 21 and is charged with:
- possession of firearm by felon,
- possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, and
- possession of stolen firearm.
The rest of the most current “Most Wanted” list are:
- Gregory McNeil is wanted for cutting an ankle monitor in violation of an assault on a female and failure to appear for possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Walker Johnson IV is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Deven McClain is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats;
- Rayshawn Rouse is wanted for robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted common law robbery;
- Christopher Hunter is wanted for failure to appear for flee to elude, financial card fraud, felony conspiracy, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, resist/delay/obstruct, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and conspire to traffic opium/heroin;
- Lacey Antonie Simpkins is wanted for three counts of common law robbery;
- Jquan Rashod Fitzgerald is wanted for interfering with electronic monitoring for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault inflicting serious injury.
If you have any information regarding the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477. The “P3 Tips” app can also be downloaded on your mobile device. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.