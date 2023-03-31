FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One of Fayetteville’s 10 “Most Wanted” has been arrested.

Reginald Raye Townsend Jr., 29, was wanted on charges of:

robbery with a dangerous weapon,

felony conspiracy,

second-degree kidnapping, and

possession of stolen goods.

Townsend is being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.

Another member of the most updated list, 22-year-old Kairon Whittington, was arrested Feb. 21 and is charged with:

possession of firearm by felon,

possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, and

possession of stolen firearm.

The rest of the most current “Most Wanted” list are:

Gregory McNeil is wanted for cutting an ankle monitor in violation of an assault on a female and failure to appear for possession of a firearm by a felon;

Walker Johnson IV is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon;

Deven McClain is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats;

Rayshawn Rouse is wanted for robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted common law robbery;

Christopher Hunter is wanted for failure to appear for flee to elude, financial card fraud, felony conspiracy, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, resist/delay/obstruct, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and conspire to traffic opium/heroin;

Lacey Antonie Simpkins is wanted for three counts of common law robbery;

Jquan Rashod Fitzgerald is wanted for interfering with electronic monitoring for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault inflicting serious injury.

From left, top to bottom, McNeil, McClain, Rouse, Johnson, Hunter, Fitzgerald, and Simpkins (Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers)

If you have any information regarding the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477. The “P3 Tips” app can also be downloaded on your mobile device. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.