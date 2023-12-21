HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead after a shooting in Hope Mills on Thursday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived to the 5400 block of Miranda Drive for a shooting. When they got to the scene, one victim was unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name will not be released until the family is notified.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

This is an active investigation. At this time, there appears to be no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (910) 321-6592. If you have information on this investigation and want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.