FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown conditions after a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

At about 10:25 a.m., crews said they were called to the 6100 block of Louise St. in the Hollywood Heights area in reference to a house fire.

Fire officials said they were notified of a possible life hazard at the scene.

When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from a single-story home. Officials said they called more crews to the scene of the working fire.

The life hazard was confirmed and firefighters rescued one person from the home, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said a second patient was already outside.

They said both of them were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

Investigators said the fire caused about $10,000 in damage, displacing both residents.

The American Red Cross to assist the occupants.

As of 11:40 a.m., fire officials said crews remained at the scene to overhaul the structure and investigate the cause of the fire.

Officials said the Fayetteville Fire Department and the Fayetteville Police Department are investigating the fire.