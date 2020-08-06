‘Operation Homefront’ giving out free school supplies to NC military families

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Free school supplies are being given to military families in Fayetteville today and tomorrow.
“Operation Homefront” is handing out 800 backpacks in two days to families near Fort Bragg. It’s part of the annual back to school brigade.
The group partners with CSX to help military families save money each year.
This year, is especially important, says area manager Samantha Martin.
“When I see the families come in after months and months of planning of how we are going to do this and actually get their backpacks and walk through, it’s the culmination of a lot of hard work and I’m really grateful to be part of it,” Martin said.
Over the course of the event, “Operation Homefront” will give away its 400,000th backpack since 2008.
