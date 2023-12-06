FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – After spending the year sacrificing for our freedoms, some military families received well-deserved gifts on Wednesday.

Operation Homefront organized a massive holiday giveaway for 250 Fort Liberty families at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fayetteville. They were given gift cards to buy groceries, reusable Walmart totes with groceries, gingerbread house kits, popcorn in tin cans and plenty of toys for their children.

These were junior enlisted military families. Some struggle to make ends meet. While others struggle with being away from loved ones during the holidays.

“I think it’s a beautiful event to participate in when you’re away from your community,” Bharpreet Pareds, military spouse said.

According to Blue Star Families’ Military Lifestyle Survey, 26% of enlisted active-duty U.S. military personnel are experiencing some degree of food insecurity.

“It’s really important especially at a time of inflation. You know the civilians aren’t the only people feeling that pinch on their grocery bill. It’s so important that we have a full waiting list. I have 63 families hoping to receive a phone call today if somebody doesn’t show,” Samantha Martin, Senior Area Manager for Operation Homefront said.