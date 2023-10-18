FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hauling buns to the Fayetteville area next week.

“Aioli Anna”, a self-proclaimed “Hotdogger” will be driving the 27-foot-long vehicle with her co-pilot “Jumbo Dog Jimmy” in the area at the following spots:

Oct. 25 — Senior Center Visits (8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), Fire Station 09: Trunk or Treat (3 to 5 p.m.);

Oct. 26 — East Regional Library Preschool Story Time (10 to 11:30 a.m.), Fit4Life Trunk or Treat (4 to 7 p.m.);

Oct. 27 — North Regional Library Visit (4 to 5 p.m.), Downtown Fayetteville Zombie Walk (6 to 10 p.m.);

Oct. 28 — Walk to End Alzheimer’s (9 a.m. to noon), Cumberland County Special Olympics Fall Harvest (1 to 3 p.m.), Fort Liberty Trunk or Treat (6 to 9 p.m.);

Oct. 29 — Gallberry Corn Maze Fall Harvest Festival (1 to 3 p.m.), Cape Fear: Halloween in the Bootanical Gardens (4:30 to 9 p.m.)