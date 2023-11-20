FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A house is a “total loss” after an overnight fire in Fayetteville, the fire department says.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire call in the 5000 block of Hodge Street in the Bonnie Doone area around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The first unit to arrive found a “heavy volume of fire” and upgraded the call to a working fire to get additional units to the scene.

The number of injuries to both civilians and firefighters is currently unknown, and it is unclear if there was anyone in the residence or if anyone has been displaced.

The cause of the blaze is also unknown. The Fayetteville Fire Department Fire Investigation team will be looking into the incident.