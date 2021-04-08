Overturned tanker truck leaking fuel closes section of Fayetteville road, fire officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A tanker crash and fuel spill has closed a road in Fayetteville Thursday morning, according to Fayetteville Fire Department officials.

A photo of the crash scene (Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

Fire and emergency crews responded to a collision involving a tanker truck on Country Club Drive near Lakecrest at approximately 2:18 a.m., according to a fire department release.

The release said that the tanker crashed and overturned, pinning the driver inside and rupturing the fuel tank.

Fire crews were able to free the driver and he was then taken to the hospital for evaluation. Fayetteville police said the driver is in good condition.

The fire department’s hazmat team is currently on the scene working on the gas leak.

Country Club Drive will be closed until the scene is cleared, the fire department said. Police said the road is closed northbound at Renfrow Drive and southbound at McChoen Drive.

Drivers should utilize alternate routes. There is currently no timetable on when the road will reopen.