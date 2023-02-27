HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills police said Monday they are trying to identify suspects in an armed robbery attempt that included gunfire earlier this month.

The incident was reported Feb. 16 just after 9:40 p.m. at the Circle-K in the 2400 block of Hope Mills Road near the intersection with Cumberland Road, according to a news release from the Hope Mills Police Department.

An SUV — used by the two unknown suspects — was caught on video. Monday, police released photos of the SUV and the two suspects.

No injuries were reported during the robbery attempt and gunfire.

Photos from Hope Mills Police Dept.

Police said anyone with information about the case should contact Det. Wilson or Det. Martinez with Hope Mills Police Department’s Detective division at 910-425-4103 or submit tips anonymously to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS.