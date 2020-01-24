Pair sought after string of robberies in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police seek the public’s assistance in locating two men who they say are responsible for robberies at two stores.

Police say on January 22 at approximately 10:47 p.m., officers responded to Circle K located along the 3900 block of Rosehill Road for a robbery.

Witnesses told police two men entered the business — one with a gun — demanding money from the store clerk.

The clerk gave the men an undisclosed amount of money before they fled the business.

The second robbery happened on January 23 at approximately 9:19 p.m. at the Dollar General located along the 1300 block of Ramsey Street.

Police say the men entered the business — one with a gun — and demanded money from the clerk. The men ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the first man as someone in their late 30s to mid 40s standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, weighing between 230 and 240 pounds.

The second man is described as someone in their late 30s to mid 40s standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, weighing between 260 and 270 pounds.

Police say if you have information on the crimes, call Detective M. Waters with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 635-4978, Sgt. H. Combs at (910) 587-9644, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.