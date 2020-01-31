Paratrooper from 82nd Airborne Division dies at Fort Bragg, officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper died on Tuesday on Fort Bragg.
The cause of death is currently under investigation.
Private Second Class Caleb Smither, 19, of Lubbock, TX was a construction equipment repairer assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.
“Private Second Class Smither was an invaluable member of the Falcon Brigade and 82nd Airborne Division,” said Col. Jason Curl, commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. “His passing is a devastating loss for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers. We are with them during this difficult time.”
Smither entered the Army in May of 2019 and arrived at Fort Bragg in December 2019.
Smither’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge.
