Paratrooper jump training resumes at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (CBS Newspath) — Deployed parachutes can once again be seen in the skies over Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Airborne training exercises were paused at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but have resumed for members of the 82nd Airborne Division.
Paratroopers are required to wear facial coverings while suiting up in gear that can often weigh up to 100 pounds.
Social distancing and masks are enforced when possible while training.
Division soldiers who recently arrived back to North Carolina from a no-notice deployment to the Middle East were required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
