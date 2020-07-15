Parents concerned for start of school in Cumberland County despite options on how to resume

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Schools are giving parents three options to start the school year.

Option one is a combination of online and in-person learning, option two is all remote learning until a normal in-person schedule resumes, and option three is permanent enrollment in the virtual Cumberland Academy.

“We know that they have questions and we know it’s not an easy decision to make,” said Lindsay Whitley, Cumberland County Schools spokesperson.

Pine Forest High School teacher Kimberly O’Callaghan doesn’t want any in-person classes for right now.

She started the Facebook group Families for Safe Schools to advocate for teachers who don’t feel comfortable returning to school yet.

“Someone is going to get sick and when that happens, and if enough people get sick, they’re going to shut down the schools and now we’re right back to the way we were in March with emergency remote learning, and we all know that’s not effective,” O’Callaghan said. “So spend the time now , spend the resources now, teach us how to be effective with remote, and then we can start looking at plans on reopening once we get it under control.”

CCS reopen options

The district hosted a virtual re-entry town hall on Facebook Tuesday with questions and concerns ranging from safety, to childcare options and how the online classes will be effective.

Whitley is asking for patience as they continue working all of these details out.

“We just want our teachers and staff to know that we are listening to them,” Whitley said. “We will work as hard as we can to get them answers.”

Parents have until Sunday to pick which option is best for their family.

“We have a lot of different needs and we are doing our very best as a school system to meet all those needs, but we have to work within the confines that we’ve received from the state,” Whitley said.