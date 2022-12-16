FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said.

Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.

Raeqwon Mitchell Carlisle, 26, of Fayetteville had several warrants for his arrest, the news release said.

Officers found Carlisle at the home and tried to apprehend him.

But he barricaded himself inside the home, the news release said.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, Emergency Response Team, Aviation Unit and Traffic Unit responded to the scene.

After about six hours, Carlisle was taken into custody without incident.

He was facing warrants for a parole violation, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny, communicating threats, carrying a concealed weapon and resist delay and obstruct a public officer, according to the news release.