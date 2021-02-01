Part of Bragg Blvd. closed after woman hit, killed by car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Part of Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville is closed Monday night after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle, police said.

Officers responded just before 8:40 p.m. to the intersection of Bragg Boulevard and Sycamore Dairy Road. They arrived to find a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. She died at the scene, police said.

Outbound lanes of Bragg Boulevard are closed at Sycamore Dairy Road. Traffic is being rerouted down Sycamore Dairy Road as police investigate.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find an alternate route.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382.