Part of Bragg Blvd. closed in Fayetteville as police investigate crash between car, motorcycle

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A major road in Fayetteville is closed Thursday night due to a crash that resulted in a motorcyclist being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fayetteville police said they responded to the crash along Bragg Boulevard just before 7:15 p.m. It involved a car and a motorcycle, a news release said at 8:20 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Outbound lanes of Bragg Boulevard are closed between Pearl Street and Cape Fear Avenue as the police department’s traffic unit investigates. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.