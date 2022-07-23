SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of a key intersection is closed following a shooting in Spring Lake Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., officials responded at the intersection of Vass Road and Bragg Boulevard. At least two lanes at the intersection are currently closed.

A silver sedan at the scene has damage from gunfire with at least one window blown out from a shooting.

Police and fire units are at the scene and crime scene tape is up around part of the area.

There is no other information available. Check back for updates.