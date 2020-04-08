Patient in their 40s is 1st Cumberland County resident to die from COVID-19, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Health officials in Cumberland County on Wednesday announced the first COVID-19 associated death of a resident.

The patient, a person in their 40s, had traveled out of state and died in Georgia on Monday from complications related to the virus, officials said.

“To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the patient will be released. The individual was already included in the 66 reported positive cases for Cumberland County residents,” health officials said in a press release.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this family and others who are grieving this loss,” said Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. “I want to continue to encourage everyone to follow the guidance about social distancing, especially with the Easter holiday weekend approaching.”

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call Cape Fear Valley Health System’s nurses’ line at 910-615-LINK (5465). If you have general questions about COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or the NC DHHS hotline at 1-866-462-3821.

As of Wednesday afternoon, state health officials reported at least 3,426 COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths.

