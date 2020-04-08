Patient in their 40s is 1st Cumberland County resident to die from COVID-19, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Health officials in Cumberland County on Wednesday announced the first COVID-19 associated death of a resident.
The patient, a person in their 40s, had traveled out of state and died in Georgia on Monday from complications related to the virus, officials said.
“To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the patient will be released. The individual was already included in the 66 reported positive cases for Cumberland County residents,” health officials said in a press release.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to this family and others who are grieving this loss,” said Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. “I want to continue to encourage everyone to follow the guidance about social distancing, especially with the Easter holiday weekend approaching.”
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call Cape Fear Valley Health System’s nurses’ line at 910-615-LINK (5465). If you have general questions about COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or the NC DHHS hotline at 1-866-462-3821.
As of Wednesday afternoon, state health officials reported at least 3,426 COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8
