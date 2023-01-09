FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Fayetteville Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 8:50 p.m. and originally closed all outbound lanes of Owen Drive from Boone Trail toward Phillies Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. Owen Drive reopened at 11:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Owen Drive and Boone Trail.

The driver involved stayed at the scene after the person was hit, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center — about one block away — for treatment.

Photo courtesy: Fayetteville police

Police released two photos of the scene that showed a road blocked by crime scene tape.

The identity of the pedestrian and driver were not released Monday night.

“The cause and events leading up to the crash remain under investigation,” the news release said.

