FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in Fayetteville early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. along Morganton Road near Glensford Avenue, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The outbound lanes of Morganton Road from Glensford Road to Skibo Road were closed for more than an hour, police said.

Photos from the scene showed a Kia Soul with windshield and hood damage. A lone shoe was also seen on the road near the car.

There’s no word from police about any charges in the case.

No other information was released.