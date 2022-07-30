FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in Fayetteville will be closed for hours after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported at 9:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The driver of the car involved remained at the scene after the deadly incident, police said.

All lanes of Ramsey Street near Peace Street were closed late Saturday night.

Police said the street should reopen by 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.

Police said anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).