Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Fayetteville Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 24 and Plymouth Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male in the roadway that had been struck by a vehicle,” the release said.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim’s identity is not being released until his relatives are contacted.

NC 24 inbound was closed Friday night and traffic was being rerouted onto Plymouth Street while police investigated the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).