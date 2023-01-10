FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has died from injuries he sustained from being struck by an SUV on Monday.

On Tuesday, Fayetteville police identified the pedestrian as 26-year-old Eric Desean Jones.

Around 8:49 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Owen Drive and Boone Trail for a crash involving a pedestrian. There they found Jones who was then transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

Nathan Echols, 35, of Fayetteville, was the driver of the SUV that hit Jones. Police said Echols stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash and the events leading up to it remain under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.