Pedestrian dies after he’s hit by vehicle in Fayetteville, police say

The scene Sunday night after the deadly incident in Fayetteville. Photo from Fayetteville police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a street in Fayetteville Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 8:15 p.m. along South Reilly Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

A male was trying to cross the street when he was hit by a vehicle and he died at the scene, the news release said.

The age of the victim was not released.

Police have closed South Reilly Road between Jefferey Drive and Glencoe Street while officers investigate the incident.

No other information was released.

Police said anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).