The scene along Bingham Drive Saturday night in Fayetteville. Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died in a collision with a vehicle in Fayetteville Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported before 9:50 p.m. along Bingham Drive in southwest Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police said Bingham Drive is shut down from Worthington Drive to Shenandoah Drive because of the deadly incident. Bingham Drive has four lanes with a center turn lane in the stretch that is closed.

Officers said drivers should seek an alternate route.

No other information was provided by police Saturday night.

Police said they would share additional information as becomes available.