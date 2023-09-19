HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday morning crossing the street near North Main Street.

Around 9:18 a.m. Monday, officers said they were dispatched to a pedestrian hit call. According to police, the pedestrian was crossing all four lanes of traffic traveling east from the parking lot of Zoras towards the Holiday Inn.

The vehicle was traveling north on N. Main Street in the right lane. The pedestrian, who police say was not in the crosswalk, ran in the path of the vehicle and was hit.

After an investigation, police determined that the pedestrian nor the driver saw each other prior to the collision due to other stopped vehicles in traffic.

The pedestrian was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not indicate if anyone will be charged.