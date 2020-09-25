Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Fayetteville Friday morning, police say

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Owen Drive Friday morning in Fayetteville (Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Friday morning in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded to a pedestrian crash in the 1700-block of Owen Drive around 4:03 a.m. Officers and EMS arrived at the scene and found a male that had been hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene, police said.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim because next of kin notification has not been made yet.

Owen Drive southbound was closed for approximately 90 minutes and has since reopened, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.