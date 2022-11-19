FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning.

On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street.

Police said the pedestrian is being transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is in critical condition. The vehicle and the driver remained on the scene.

Police said the identities are being withheld as the investigation is currently active.

All lanes of Murchison Road from Cumberland Street towards Blue Street are closed while police investigate the crash. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

The cause and events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.