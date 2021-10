FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday afternoon in Fayetteville, police said.

A little before 1 p.m. officers and other first responders responded to the report of a pedestrian hit by a train in the area of W. Russell Street and Winslow Street.

They found the man’s body upon arrival, police said.

Police said the roadways are back open for traffic.

An investigation is underway. No additional details were provided.