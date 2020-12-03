Pedestrian hit, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Fayetteville Wednesday night.

Fayetteville police said just before 8:45 p.m. that they responded to the scene, which is along the 2300 block of Ramsey Street near the VA Hospital. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as additional information is released.