FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday morning.

At about 6:01 a.m., officers say they were called to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident along the 2800 block of Owen Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition before officers arrived at the scene, according to a release.

Police say the car and the driver stayed at the scene.

The identities of those involved have not been released as the investigation remains active.

Police closed all lanes of Owen Drive from Camden Road towards Eastern Blvd. while they investigate the crash.

As of 8:38 a.m., they say the roadway is back open.

After a preliminary investigation, investigators said the pedestrian stepped into the roadway into oncoming traffic when they were hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at 910-987-4510 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet. You can also download the FREE “P3 Tips” app. It’s available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.