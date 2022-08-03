FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Fayetteville has been identified by police as 52-year-old David Lamont Mills.

The driver of the vehicle has also been identified as Sharn Furseth, 65. Furseth was not injured in the crash and did remain at the scene after the deadly incident, according to Fayetteville police.

The collision, which took place at approximately 9:36 p.m. shut down all lanes of Ramsey Street near Peace Street for hours, police said. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 1300 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.

A Fayetteville police spokesperson could not disclose whether Mills was walking in the roadway, on a sidewalk or a crosswalk at the time of the crash. He said traffic fatalities like this can take at least a month to fully investigate.