FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Fayetteville, according to police.

Police said this happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday along Bragg Blvd. near the MLK Jr. Freeway.

Officers said they found Moises Velasquez, 30, in the road and used life-saving measures but those were not successful.

Investigators believe the vehicle to be a “Dodge pickup truck and may have damage to the front passenger corner where the victim was struck.”

If you have any information, contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).