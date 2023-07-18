FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Some pedestrian and vehicular safety improvements are planned for Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville.

North Carolina Department of Transportation is hiring contractors to install pedestrian signals and marked crosswalks at five intersections along a 1.7-mile stretch of the busy Fayetteville road between Skibo and Stamper roads.

“There is really not marked crosswalks, you don’t have the pedestrian signal boxes which really help drivers to know when it’s their turn to cross and when they should wait,” Andrew Barksdale, Spokesman for NCDOT said.

There will also be road resurfacing at those intersections and replacing some of the guardrails in that stretch.

The current median openings will be reconfigured with concrete islands, so drivers on the boulevard can continue to be able to turn left at those locations. However, drivers from the side will be redirected to turn right. This is done to reduce car crashes.

Barnhill Contracting County of Rocky Mount will start the work on Aug. 1. They have until the fall of 2024 to complete the improvements. The total cost of the project is $6.6 million.

During construction, drivers will encounter lane closures from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. during the weekdays. NCDOT is urging drivers to slow down and be aware of workers and equipment in the work zone.