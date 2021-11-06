Pedestrian hit by vehicle prompting road closure in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was critically injured after getting hit by a vehicle on Saturday morning in Fayetteville, police said.

According to police, the vehicle vs. pedestrian collision happened at approximately 11:13 a.m. near the intersection of Ramsey Street and Facility Drive.

The pedestrian, a female was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fayetteville police said Ramsey Street inbound and outbound are down to one lane of travel and traffic is being rerouted as the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit conducts an investigation.

Drivers should use an alternate route. 

No further information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc. C. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 818-1872 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). 

