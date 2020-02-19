Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Fayetteville, police said.
The report came in just before 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Bingham and Worthington drives. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Fayetteville police said.
Bingham Drive is down to two lanes as police investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the roadway is reopened, a news release said.
The identities of those involved were not released.
