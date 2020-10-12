Pennsylvania man killed in crash while leading trooper on chase in Fayetteville, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Pennsylvania man died after crashing his vehicle while leading a state trooper on a chase in Fayetteville Saturday night, officials say.

The wreck was reported just after 9:40 p.m. along Roxie Avenue near Faber Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the chase began around 8:40 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a Ford car for speeding along Cumberland Road in Cumberland County.

The driver initially stopped on the shoulder of Boone Trail near Cumberland Road, a release from the highway patrol said.

“During the trooper’s initial approach of the stopped vehicle, the driver sped away and began traveling north on Roxie Ave. at a high rate of speed,” the news release from troopers said.

As the trooper tried to pass the fleeing vehicle, the driver of the Ford “traveled off the roadway and struck a tree,” the news release said.

Chy-eem Dreqwon Bobbitt, 28, of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania died at the scene.

There were also two passengers in the car that fled.

“The trooper immediately began rendering aid to the occupants of the vehicle after extinguishing a small fire caused by the crash,” the news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The passengers, a 28-year-old Fayetteville man and a 32-year-old Spring Lake man, were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where they are listed Monday as suffering serious injuries.

The area of Roxie Avenue where the crash happened was closed late Saturday night, police said.